Today, The Two Mikes were fortunate to snag Mr. William Federer for a discussion of the current state of the republic’s politics and the strength of its religious institutions. The upshot of our discussion was that both topics were approaching a point of no return.

President Trump, we concluded, needs to continue to pursue the constitutional track, but that with nearly 90 judges having refused to hear an open-and-shut case of election rigging makes success on that track substantially less than a sure thing. if worse comes to worse, however, the President must use his powers to declare martial law and completely clean up the mess the Democrats, their federal service allies, their terrorist groups, and their Chinese sugar daddies have created.

In addition, all hands lamented that America’s Christian churches cannot be looked to for assistance, as their leaders have mostly surrendered to the enemy and are looking to survive as creatures of the Democrats—rather than the Lord—and have selfishly abandoned their congregations.

We apologize, as the closing four minutes were interrupted by a technical glitch.

