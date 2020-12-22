https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/68-error-rate-votes-proves-intentional-fraud-trump-attorney-rudy-giuliani-demands-investigation-systemic-fraud-2020-election-video/

Former New York City Mayor and Trump Attorney Rudy Giuliani released a video over the weekend that was mostly ignored by the liberal Democrat media.

Rudy discussed the latest results from the Antrim County Dominion Voting Machines investigation in Michigan. The Gateway Pundit wrote extensively on this shocking investigation.

After the forensic examination of 16 Dominion Voting machines in Antrim, Co. MI, Allied Security Operations Group has concluded that the Dominion Voting machines were assigned a 68.05% error rate. DePerno explained that when ballots are put through the machine, a whopping 68.05% error rate means that 68.05% of the ballots are sent for bulk adjudication, which means they collect the ballots in a folder.

This was not an isolated incident.

Nevada saw similar numbers from their voting machines.

The Democrat leaders in the state have no explanation for this. Saying the study was debunked is not true or honest. This needs to be investigated.

Rudy Giuliani posted video this past weekend on the suspect results coming from the country’s voting machine systems. This is very concerning.

DISCOVERY: A 68% ERROR rate found in votes PROVES intentional fraud! PA, AZ, GA, MI, and WI should agree to let us audit the Dominion machines. If they didn’t cheat, what are they afraid of? We MUST have an audit! Rudy Giuliani’s analysis HERE: https://t.co/Ri9Q1GJMzF pic.twitter.com/FpTtVfS7bg — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 21, 2020

Here is the video.

