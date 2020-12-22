https://www.dailywire.com/news/a-great-actor-warnocks-wife-told-police-after-incident-that-she-kept-how-he-really-was-under-wraps-for-a-long-time

Last March, Oulèye Ndoye Warnock, who had married current Democratic Georgia senatorial candidate Raphael Warnock in early 2016 and had two children with him before they separated in November 2019, accused Warnock of running over her foot with his car during a heated argument. Although Warnock denied the incident occurred and medical officials didn’t find any signs of injury in the foot, video has now emerged showing Oulèye Warnock telling police at the scene, “I’ve tried to keep the way that he acts under wraps for a long time and today he crossed the line.”

The police bodycam footage, obtained and shown by Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, showed Oulèye Warnock, who worked as Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ senior human trafficking fellow and was “considered a member of her executive team,” according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, telling police:

This man’s running for the United States Senate and all he cares about right now is his reputation. I work at the mayor’s office and this is a big problem. I’ve been trying to be very quiet about the way he is for the sake of my kids and his reputation … I’ve tried to keep the way that he acts under wraps for a long time and today he crossed the line. So that is what is going on here and he’s a great actor. He is phenomenal at putting on a really good show.

Georgia Democrat Raphael Warnock’s ex-wife on his character after he allegedly ran over her foot with his car: “I’ve tried to keep the way he acts under wraps for a long time, & today he crossed the line… He is a great actor. He is phenomenal at putting on a really good show.” pic.twitter.com/0SuLy1IPub — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 23, 2020

The Journal-Constitution reported:

According to the report, shortly after Warnock arrived at his wife’s home on Monday they began arguing about whether Raphael Warnock would allow his wife to apply for passports so that she could take their children to West Africa for her grandfather’s funeral. Warnock told police that he had previously denied the request and that he didn’t have time to talk about it again, according to the report.

Fox News reported that after speaking with Warnock, the police officer interviewed Warnock’s wife, who confirmed she had been attempting to get Warnock’s signature for a passport. While crying, she told the officer, “He’s like, ‘Ouleye, close the door. I’m leaving.’ And I was like, ‘just hear me out. If your mom died, and I had the kids. Wouldn’t you want me to let them go with you to the funeral?’ And he just starts backing the car up. He wasn’t going fast; I’m not bleeding. But I just can’t believe he’d run me over.”

When asked if she thought her husband did what he did on purpose, she answered, “Obviously. I was standing here. The door was open and I’m leaning into the car. How can you drive the car when I’m leaning into it?”

In May 2020, Warnock and his wife concluded their divorce proceedings.

Warnock is running against GOP incumbent senator Kelly Loeffler in one of two races that will determine which party controls the United States Senate.

