Editor’s note: The powers that be at WND.com have told Michael Ackley he may submit the occasional column. As Golden State madness has accelerated, Mr. Ackley has succumbed to the urge to get back in the game. Hence, the items below. Remember that his columns may include satire and parody based on current events, and thus mix fact with fiction. He assumes informed readers will be able to tell the difference.

Every journalist – and every politician – knows how to lie while reporting facts. All it takes is a carefully selected adjective.

Currently in fashion is a lie associated with the adjective widespread. You will hear this accompanied by the word “fraud,” as in, “There was no widespread fraud in the presidential election.”

Purveyors of this adjectival prevarication are careful not to say, “There was no fraud.” One would have to be afflicted with intellectual glaucoma, macular degeneration and cataracts not to see the fraud that took place on and after Nov. 3, 2020.

Indeed, it was not widespread fraud. It was localized fraud, concentrated fraud, focused fraud. The perpetrators of this electoral swindle knew they couldn’t get away with their scheme in the heavily Republican cow counties, where voters instantly would smell the rat.

They knew as well that they needed just a few loci where the sheer volume of ballots would dilute and disguise their efforts. All they needed were a few counties containing such cities as Milwaukee and Detroit, Atlanta and Philadelphia. In other words, nothing widespread.

There are many ironies in the situation, and perhaps most ironic is the perpetrators’ apparent, shared rationalization that they committed this crime “to preserve democracy.”

In California, overt ballot manipulation was not necessary to assure that the state’s 55 electoral votes would be allotted to Joe Biden. A huge majority of Golden State voters already had bought into so many frauds that the idea of moderation in the Biden-Harris ticket was swallowed as easily as dessert at the French Laundry restaurant.

Said eatery, by the way, reportedly nailed down about $2.4 million in loans under the federal Paycheck Protection Program. You know: That’s the federal relief program designed to help businesses hold on through the coronavirus pandemic.

Certainly you see the importance of supporting the French Laundry as it serves up the $1,200-per-person white truffle and caviar menu. This has to be more important than shelling out a few bucks to help the carhops at your local burger-and-fries drive-in.

Oddly, while supporting the Biden-Harris “progressive” agenda, Golden State voters rejected ballot measures that would have re-legalized public-agency affirmative action and begun the end of property tax restraints.

Proposition 209, ostensibly banning race-, sex- and ethnically based public hiring and college admissions, passed in 1996 with a 54.5% majority. “Progressives” in the state Legislature and at large, taking heart from California’s continued leftward drift, thought this was the year to repeal 209.

Proposition 16 was put on the ballot to do just that, but it was defeated by a nearly 57% majority.

Why? Because it is as true today as it was 24 years ago: Everybody knows at least one incompetent who gained his position through affirmative action.

However, if you are a member of a minority group or a woman – or somebody who thinks he is a woman – and are struggling through high school with a 1.5 grade point average, don’t worry. California’s government agencies and educational institutions never stopped applying the principles of affirmative action. They just called it “diversity.”

Meanwhile, Proposition 15 would have split the property tax roll into residential and commercial segments, allowing taxes on the latter to rise faster than those on homes.

Those Californians, who haven’t fled already from the state’s high taxes, may have figured out that increased taxes on businesses would be passed along to them. Prop. 15 failed, with 52% voting “no.”

Hark! The herald: You may have read that California Gov. Gavin Newsom is worried about a recall drive and therefore you may conclude his brand of liberalism is on the wane.

It is too much to hope, in a state where victimhood and dependency are so firmly entrenched.

This puts us in mind of Benjamin Franklin’s warning, “When the people find that they can vote themselves money, that will herald the end of the republic.”

By the way: Are you awaiting the next fiat-money COVID-relief check?

