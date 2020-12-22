https://www.theepochtimes.com/another-hacking-group-allegedly-involved-in-cyberattack-that-affected-federal-government-microsoft_3629099.html

Another hacking group was involved in a cyberattack that targeted SolarWinds software, which was used by a number of federal government agencies, said Microsoft in an update. An investigation revealed “an additional malware that also affects the SolarWinds Orion product but has been determined to be likely unrelated to this compromise,” said Microsoft on Dec. 18. The malware was most likely “used by a different threat actor,” it said, suggesting another group may have been involved in the breach. “This code provides an attacker the ability to send and execute any arbitrary C# program on the victim’s device. Microsoft Defender Antivirus detects this compromised DLL as Trojan:MSIL/Solorigate.G!dha,” said the company. SolarWinds, a third party vendor, said that its systems were compromised after hackers breached the firm’s Orion updates and distributed malware. The Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said the attack was more significant they previously thought. …

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

