Federal prosecutors for the SDNY are actively working to seize Rudy Giuliani’s electronic communications, NBC News reported.

Gestapo thugs for the SDNY have been working with DOJ officials in DC about gaining access to Giuliani’s emails and they need Washington’s stamp of approval before they can ask a judge for a search warrant.

It is unclear if Bill Barr, who is on his way out as Attorney General rubber-stamped the approval.

The feds are investigating Rudy Giuliani’s dealings in Ukraine.

In October of 2019, it was revealed the federal investigation into Rudy Giuliani’s business dealings in Ukraine and relationship with Ukrainian-American businessmen Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman was much broader and more invasive than previously known.

Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani was also a subject of a counterintelligence investigation by the FBI.

Most of the FBI agents and prosecutors who targeted Michael Cohen and imprisoned him are now handling Giuliani’s case, according to reports.

Rudy responded to the news on Tuesday morning, “Attorney-client privilege?”

I’m proud to be number one on Biden Vindictive government list. Sounds like the DOJ anti-Trumpers can’t wait for Biden to make DOJ the GOVERNMENT Secret Police like they were under Obama. They want to seize my emails. No reason No wrongdoing Attorney-Client privilege.? — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 22, 2020

