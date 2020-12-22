https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/22/ben-shapiro-candace-owens-and-other-conservatives-are-in-full-agreement-with-aoc-after-she-called-the-covid-relief-bill-hostage-taking/
About The Author
Related Posts
Not a parody?! CNN declares that those dastardly right-wingers are launching an 'offensive' against social-media tech titans
October 26, 2020
'It was always a joke': New RNC video featuring Amy Coney Barrett shines blinding spotlight on media's 'bias and selective outrage' over sexism
October 16, 2020
CBS News journo unsure why 'Biden isn't doing more to show he can outwork Trump' after his campaign reportedly called it a day at 9 a.m.
September 12, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy