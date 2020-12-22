https://hannity.com/media-room/best-of-2020-save-16-on-these-top-selling-wireless-earbuds-with-noise-cancellation/
These Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones Are 26% Off Today
posted by Mark Myerson – 11.09.20
When you are trying to enjoy your favorite playlist or podcast, or even focus on an important project, outside distractions are not welcome. Thankfully, there is a way to block out unwanted sound.
The Drive ANC1000 Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones make the diversions fade away thanks to patented technology. They are usually priced at $129, but in a special offer for Hannity viewers, you can grab them today for just $94.99.
https://www.youtube.com/embed/dL7bXwKsogU
Whether you need to escape the sound of the subway or take a break from your energetic kids, the Drive ANC1000 can help. The headphones feature NoiseHush Technology, which turns the volume down on city traffic and loud conversations.
Reducing outside noise allows you to hear the sound quality emanating from two 40mm custom-tuned drivers. The Drive headphones deliver rich bass and crisp high notes via Bluetooth 5.0 or a detachable AUX cable. Built-in controls allow you to play and pause your track or answer calls on the go. Four noise-isolating microphones pick up your voice, even in loud environments.
On a full charge, the headphones provide 30 hours of playback with active noise cancellation or 50 hours without. If you’re in a hurry, you can quick-charge in just 10 minutes for three hours of battery life—great for when you’re about to head out and realize your battery is dead.
The Drive headphones also have soft ear cushions and a padded headband, so you can genuinely listen all day in comfort.
With this deal, you can save 26% on the full price for these premium headphones. Order now for $94.99 to grab them with a free hard-shell travel case included.
Prices subject to change
Play Some of the Great Golf Courses at Home With $59 Off This Advanced Simulator
posted by Mark Myerson – 10.06.20
Whether it’s coronavirus, wildfires, or way too much work, there are many reasons you might not get to your favorite golf course. Thankfully, there is a way to practice your swing virtually anywhere.
PhiGolf is a smart golf simulator that allows you to play virtual replicas of the world’s greatest courses. The package is usually priced at $249, but Hannity viewers can get it today for $190 with promo code GOLF10.
The key to becoming a great golfer is practice, practice, and more practice. When you can’t be at the range, PhiGolf helps you play. This simulator is based around the Swing Stick, a device that is designed to feel like a club in your hands.
When you complete your swing, sensors analyze the exact movements you make. This information is relayed to the companion app on your phone, where you can get tips on how to improve.
You can also use PhiGolf to play the popular WGT Golf mobile game. This allows you to take on thousands of other golfers around the world on courses like St. Andrews and Pebble Beach. You can see every shot on your phone or you can hook up the game to any display.
PhiGolf raised over $200,000 on Indiegogo, and it has picked up some great reviews. You can get it today for just $190 when you use code GOLF10 to take $59 off the MSRP.
Prices subject to change