Jenn Johnson, who, along with her husband, Brian, is one of the senior worship pastors at the infamously blasphemous charismatic Bethel Church in Redding, California. Bethel, which is known for its parlor tricks, false manifestations of the Holy Spirit, and cultish practice of raising the dead and “grave sucking,” is no stranger to controversy.

This time, Jenn Johnson, a female “pastor” who is on stage mocking the throne of God, says that angels sit around the throne of God having “farting contests.”

It really doesn’t get much more blasphemous than that.

Jenn goes on to say that this is “who God is to her,” and that he’s “silly,” and that he is a “lot more fun” than we all think. She also admits that what she is doing is “irreverant.”

Hopefully, the people sitting in those pews will come to see that this church is the furthest thing in the world from God. It is a mockery of the true Bride of Christ and stands to do nothing but lead people on a path to destruction.