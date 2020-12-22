https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-claims-that-past-negative-stories-about-son-are-russian-disinformation-despite-son-confirming-probe

Democrat Joe Biden said at the end of a press conference on Tuesday that he believes that damaging news reports about his son Hunter Biden were Russian disinformation and a smear campaign despite the fact that Hunter Biden has admitted to being under federal criminal investigation over his financial dealings.

“Mr. President-Elect, on Russian disinformation,” Fox News reporter Peter Doocy began, “Mr. President-Elect, do you still think that the stories from the fall about your son Hunter were Russian disinformation and a smear campaign like you said?”

“Yes. Yes. Yes. God love you man. You’re a one-horse pony, I’ll tell you,” Biden responded. “Thank you. Thank you. I promise you my Justice Department will be totally on its own making its judgements about how they should proceed.”

News broke in mid-October about emails that were found on a laptop allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden, which Hunter Biden has never denied being the owner of, that shined a light on Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings and raised new questions about Joe Biden’s claims that he never spoke to his son about his business dealings.

The New York Post broke the story in a series of explosive reports published over the course of several days. Social media companies rushed to slow down the spread of the story — a strategy which backfired to an extent — and many mainstream news organizations either ignored reporting on it or ran stories suggesting that the reports were part of a Russian disinformation campaign.

Top officials pushed back on the claim that the stories were part of a Russian disinformation campaign and mainstream news organizations have since started to cover the story now that the election is over.

Part of the news cycle of damaging stories on Hunter Biden before the election were reports from Fox News and Sinclair Broadcast Group that alleged that Hunter Biden was caught up in a criminal investigation surrounding his financial dealings and that involved his alleged laptop.

Earlier this month, Hunter Biden revealed that he was under federal criminal investigation over his financial dealings, specifically his taxes. Subsequent reports from CNN and Politico revealed that the criminal investigation was likely more expansive than just Hunter Biden’s taxes and may be focused on his foreign business dealings, specifically with China.

CNN’s report said that authorities were investigating “multiple financial issues” including whether Hunter Biden “violated tax and money laundering laws in business dealings in foreign countries, principally China.” Politico’s report suggested that Biden’s brother, James Biden, was also tied up in a separate federal criminal investigation related to a hospital company. NBC News reported earlier this month that a business partner of Hunter Biden warned Hunter Biden that he had not reported hundreds of thousands of dollars in income that he had made from his foreign business dealings.

Joe Biden’s remarks on Tuesday appear to reference more than just the New York Post’s reports and include the reports about his son being under criminal investigation because he referenced his future Department of Justice. The fact that Joe Biden gets to to appoint an attorney general has set off alarm bells among many who worry that Joe Biden’s pick may interfere in the ongoing investigation to help out his son.

