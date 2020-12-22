https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/biden-insults-reporter-asking-son-hunters-scandal/

After delivering Christmas remarks to reporters on Tuesday, Joe Biden insulted a Fox News reporter who asked him about the investigation of his son Hunter.

Peter Doocy asked, “Do you still think the stories from the fall about your son Hunter are Russian disinformation and a smear campaign like you said?”

Biden, already leaving the podium, stopped to respond.

“Yes! Yes! Yes! You’re a one-horse pony! I tell ya!”

It was a twist on when Biden, during his campaign, insulted a student by calling him a “lying dog-faced pony soldier.”

“God love you, man. You’re a one-horse pony” — Biden to @pdoocy of Fox News as Doocy asks him about Hunter Biden while he walks off the stage pic.twitter.com/GfF6ZsRL21 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 22, 2020

Several times Biden has simply not answered questions about his son’s apparent sale of access in foreign nations while he was vice president. Hunter Biden’s taxes are now under federal investigation.

Last week, on a late-night comedy show, Biden called his son the “smartest man I know.”

“We have great confidence in our son. I am not concerned about any accusations made against him,” he said. “It’s used to get to me. I think it’s kind of foul play. But look it is what it is,” he continued. “And, uh, he’s a grown man. He’s the smartest man I know, I mean from a pure intellectual capacity. And uh and as long as he’s good, we’re good.”

See the interview:

The Delaware U.S. Attorney has been investigating Hunter Biden’s taxes since 2018, but the probe was not disclosed until after the November election.

Hunter Biden struck lucrative deals in Ukraine, China and other nations that, according to considerable evidence, were based on access to his vice president father. He was kicked out of the Navy in 2014 for using cocaine then had an affair with his late brother’s wife and was proven to have fathered a child with a former stripper in 2019 after she sued him for paternity.

Recently Fox News reported a business associate of Hunter Biden wrote a text message requesting that “Joe” be involved in a deal with a Chinese energy firm tied to the Communist Party, because it would make it look like a “truly family business.”

Former business associate Tony Bobulinski has claimed he met twice with Joe Biden regarding the China deal and is certain that an email indicating the “big guy” was to get a 10% cut referred to the former vice president.

A Senate report issued this month said that among the Communist Party-tied nationals with whom Hunter Biden did business was Ye Jianming, founder of CEFC China Energy. Ye was affiliated with the People’s Liberation Army, the report said.

The New York Times reported in 2018 that Ye wanted “access to the corridors of power in Washington” and he soon “was meeting with the family of Joseph R. Biden Jr.”

Ye has been a fugitive since being taken into custody by Chinese authorities in 2018 on suspicion of economic crimes.

The media’s suppression of the Hunter Biden scandal before the election had an impact. A post-election survey found more than one-third of voters who chose Joe Biden were not aware of the evidence linking the former vice president to corrupt financial dealings with China through his son Hunter.

Had they known, according to the survey commissioned by the Media Research Center, President Trump would have won at least 289 Electoral College votes.

Fox News reported a Hunter Biden business associate, James Gilliar sent a text to Bobulinski in 2017 stating, “Man U are right let’s get the company set up, then tell H and family the high stakes and get Joe involved.”

