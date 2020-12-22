https://redstate.com/brandon_morse/2020/12/22/biden-snubs-the-squad-with-pick-for-top-position-at-white-house-n298538
About The Author
Related Posts
Mitch McConnell Recognizes Joe Biden as 'President-Elect,' and the Conspiracies Fly
December 15, 2020
Watch: Rand Paul Says 'The Fraud Happened; the Election in Many Ways Was Stolen,' Then Lays Out How to 'Fix It'
December 16, 2020
Ron DeSantis Absolutely Destroys a Reporter Trying to Push the Rebekah Jones Nonsense
December 11, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy