December 23, 2020

(Reuters) – U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will nominate Connecticut education official Miguel Cardona for Secretary of Education, his transition team said in a statement on Tuesday.

Cardona would be another Latino addition to Biden’s top team, after Latino advocacy groups urged the former vice president to appoint Hispanic Americans to senior roles.

(Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Chris Reese)

