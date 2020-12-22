https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/big-revelations-georgia-voting-machines-coming-says-giuliani/

President Trump’s prediction on Monday that “big news” will be coming from Pennsylvania regarding challenges to its elections results is being followed by confirmation from Rudy Giuliani, one of his lawyers, that “big revelations” soon are to be announced about Georgia’s results.

The president said Monday that developments are to be revealed soon in Pennsylvania, after his lawyers petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to hear a case challenging the 2020 election results.

On social media, he said, “Very big illegal ballot drop that cannot be accounted for. Rigged Election!”

Big news coming out of Pennsylvania. Very big illegal ballot drop that cannot be accounted for. Rigged Election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2020

Now, the Washington Examiner reports that the president’s lawyer, Giuliani, confirmed on a podcast Monday that those “big revelations” are expected about voting machines in Georgia.

It was on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast that he discussed the ongoing challenges to allegedly fraudulent election results in several swing states.

“I happen to know we have one or two, my fingers crossed, big revelations for Georgia within the next day or two with regard to the machines that we’ve had some more information about,” Giuliani said “So, maybe a little more additional information about the fraud and the cheating would be enough to push this over the top.”

The report explained that Giuliani recently confirmed the legal strategy is refocusing on voting machines in those battleground states that “were used to flip votes to Biden.”

The report said those claims previously “have not held up in court,” but the president’s supporters noted those court rulings often have been devoid of indications that evidence actually has been reviewed. Several of the court decisions have been based on procedural issues, such as “standing.”

A Georgia legislative hearing on the dispute is scheduled later this week.

It was at at a public hearing with Pennsylvania lawmakers and President Trump’s campaign on Nov. 25 that a witness drew gasps when he described “spikes” in the vote count the evening of the election in which Joe Biden gained 570,000 votes to the president’s 3,200.

And a U.S. Postal Service contractor, Jesse Morgan, has claimed his trailer full of from 144,000 to 288,000 completed mail-in ballots disappeared after he delivered them from New York state to a Lancaster, Pennsylvania, depot.

The spikes in Biden votes – after polls were closed and sometimes after poll watchers were sent home – have become evident in several of those swing states where President Trump held significant leads and the end of voting.

Then during the midnight hours suddenly surges in votes for Biden were tabulated.

Such spikes for one candidate, while the other candidate’s vote totals essentially are static, are anomalous in American elections. Typically vote trends are predictable and within a normal curvature on a graph or chart.

.@RudyGiuliani: Of the 600K votes added during curious “spikes” in PA, how many went to Biden? Witness: “I think our figures were about 570-some-odd-thousand.” The Pennsylvania hearing heard of about 570,000 votes for Biden, while President Trump got “a little over 3,200.” *crowd erupts in gasps, laughter* pic.twitter.com/jV3BOI3qY2 — The First (@TheFirstonTV) November 25, 2020

Trump’s campaign on Sunday filed a petition with the U.S. Supreme Court seeking to reverse three cases decided by the Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court alleging the state “illegally changed” laws governing mail-in ballots.

The complaint contends the change in laws violated Article II of the Constitution and the Bush v. Gore ruling in the 2000 presidential election.

