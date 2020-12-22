http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/2j4Mvb6k0V8/

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” House Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Biggs (R-AZ) stated that the coronavirus relief bill “should be vetoed” by President Donald Trump via a pocket veto, “and I’m hoping it will be.”

Biggs said, “Well, I — this is the worst bill, and it typifies the swamp. Because it’s terrible, both from a process and a substantive point of view.”

He added that he hopes Trump can employ a pocket veto so there isn’t an override vote, and that “this bill should be vetoed, and I’m hoping it will be.”

