In a video message posted to his Twitter page on Tuesday evening, President Trump excoriated the recently passed coronavirus relief bill. The president criticized many line items in the nearly 5,000-page bill that lawmakers had just a few hours to read prior to conducting an up-or-down vote on the package.

“It’s called the Covid relief bill, but it has almost nothing to do with Covid,” said Trump as he called on Congress to amend the package, which requires his signature to become law.

The president detailed several foreign entities that will receive billions of U.S. dollars if the bill passes. He also called out the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., which would receive $40 million, while the average American would receive a direct payment of $600.

“Despite all of this wasteful spending, and much more, the $900 billion package provides hard-working taxpayers with only $600 each in relief payments and not enough money is given to small businesses — and in particular restaurants, whose owners have suffered so grievously,” said Trump.

Congressional Democrats moved quickly to shift the blame for the package’s failures onto Senate Republicans. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) tweeted in response to the president’s statement: “Republicans repeatedly refused to say what amount the President wanted for direct checks. At last, the President has agreed to $2,000 — Democrats are ready to bring this to the Floor this week by unanimous consent. Let’s do it!”

Progressive leaders and vocal critics of the president Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont also concurred with the president’s $2,000 suggestion. Each lawmaker mentioned legislation they were personally responsible for drafting in the past that suggested the same idea.

“I first introduced a bill to provide a $2,000 direct payment with @SenKamalaHarris & @EdMarkey 7 months ago. Now, Mr. President, get Mitch McConnell and your Republican friends to stop opposing it and we can provide working class Americans with $2,000. Let’s do it,” tweeted Sanders in response to Pelosi.

Ocasio-Cortez wrote that she and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) were responsible for writing an amendment to the bill for $2,000 checks, “so it’s ready to go.”

Each Democratic lawmaker who agreed with the president’s proposal devoted at least one line of their agreement to the rhetorical punishment of Senate Republicans, who they say are the reason the direct payment amount was not enough for the president.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) wrote, “We spent months trying to secure $2,000 checks but Republicans blocked it … Maybe Trump can finally make himself useful and get Republicans not to block it again.”

However, Senate GOP member Josh Hawley of Missouri has been consistent in his drive to secure a higher check amount for the American people.

On Tuesday night, he clarified that the president had told him on multiple occasions that he wanted more money to go directly to struggling American workers. “There’s obviously plenty of $$ to do it – look at what Congress threw away on corporate giveaway & foreign buyouts,” wrote Hawley.

