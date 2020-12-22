https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/12/22/boo-hoo-dr-deborah-birx-to-retire-in-near-future-blaming-treatment-of-her-family-after-she-traveled-for-thanksgiving/
About The Author
Related Posts
Saturday Night Live hires vaccine critic to play Joe Biden
September 17, 2020
'This isn't a joke?' MSNBC can't do better than Hillary Clinton for their coverage of tonight's Trump-Biden debate
September 29, 2020
Bottom line: Kamala was full of IT! Drew Holden fact-checks the fact-checkers after Weds night’s debate in receipt-filled thread
October 8, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy