Arizona’s Republican Electors filed a motion to intervene in the case against Maricopa County.

BREAKING: Arizona’s Republican Electors have filed a motion to intervene in the case against Maricopa County to ensure that the State Legislature gets all of the information it needs to conduct a full and complete audit of the 2020 election. pic.twitter.com/5CLq1QSSFx — Arizona Republican Party (@AZGOP) December 22, 2020

Arizona’s GOP Chair talked more about it in this video:

In today’s update, Chairwoman @kelliwardaz announces that Arizona’s Trump electors will intervene in the legislative subpoena case. pic.twitter.com/997Wg9dUSa — Arizona Republican Party (@AZGOP) December 21, 2020

The Gateway Pundit reported on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors refusing to comply with subpoenas to audit the Dominion Voting Machines:

The Maricopa Board of Supervisors has voted 4-1 to refuse to comply with legislative subpoenas to turn over Dominion voting machines for a forensic audit.

Instead of supporting transparency and making sure there was a free and fair election, they will be filing a complaint in Superior Court.

Video:

Arizona: Maricopa County will not comply with subpoenas to turn over Dominion voting machines for forensic audit. It’s long past time for President Trump to send in the military to seize the machines. pic.twitter.com/lXlAZqJAhr — Lauren Witzke (@LaurenWitzkeDE) December 18, 2020

If there was no fraud, then what are they hiding?

