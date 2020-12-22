https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/boom-arizonas-gop-electors-file-motion-maricopa-county/

Arizona’s Republican Electors filed a motion to intervene in the case against Maricopa County.

Arizona’s GOP Chair talked more about it in this video:

The Gateway Pundit reported on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors refusing to comply with subpoenas to audit the Dominion Voting Machines:

The Maricopa Board of Supervisors has voted 4-1 to refuse to comply with legislative subpoenas to turn over Dominion voting machines for a forensic audit.
Instead of supporting transparency and making sure there was a free and fair election, they will be filing a complaint in Superior Court.

Video:

If there was no fraud, then what are they hiding?

