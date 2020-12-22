https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/breaking-exclusive-ron-raffensperger-brother-georgia-secretary-state-brad-raffensperger-works-huawei-china-close-china-government/

Georgia’s Secretary of State has got himself in a mess. He just oversaw the most corrupt election in modern Georgia history. He was caught and he still won’t allow a real count of ballots in the state and a signature match of absentee ballots with signatures on record.

We wondered for the past many weeks since Election Day why would Brad Raffensperger destroy the election in his state and in the country. Why would he run a fraudulent election? Why would he try and steal the 2020 election for Biden?

Tonight we may be closer to the reason why.

It appears Secretary of State (SoS) Raffensperger has a brother, Ron. Ron hates President Trump and the two Republican Senators running for office in Georgia. Ron also works as the CTO for Huawei Enterprise Storage Solutions based in Shenzhen, China, a China government owned company.

#GeorgiaHearings Meet Ron Raffensperger

Ron’s brother Brad is GA Secretary of State

Ron is the CTO of Huawei Enterprise Storage Solutions. Based in Shenzhenhttps://t.co/mTwF1pBESz Following the money trail should be so easy even the FBI could do it. pic.twitter.com/FPi48CBdEM — I DEAL IN ABSOLUTES (@absolveyoursins) December 8, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Ron Raffensperger works in China. He works for Huawei. This company is controlled by China as the New York Post published in June 2020:

The Pentagon released a list of 20 companies that it says are owned or controlled by Communist China’s military and operate in the US – including tech giant Huawei, according to a report. The list, sent to lawmakers in a letter dated June 24, includes “entities owned by, controlled by, or affiliated with China’s government, military, or defense industry,” Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement, Bloomberg News reported.

This list of companies came from the Pentagon.

Ron Raffensperger is a nasty guy who hates President Trump:

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Ron hates the two Republican Senators in Georgia even though his brother is the ‘Republican’ SoS:

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Yes, Ron hates both Republican Senators:

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Ron is also connected to Roscongress which is connected to Putin and Russia. Ron has been a guest panelist at these events a couple of times:

Tomorrow Brad Raffensperger is reportedly invited to speak before the Georgia Senate. It would be a shame if any of this was provided to the Georgia Senate before the hearings tomorrow:

GA House eMails: https://pastebin.com/raw/AKniL3G3

GA Senate eMails: https://pastebin.com/raw/YJjF8ci8

Just copy and paste these lists to your email and send your email.

Georgia General Assembly http://www.legis.ga.gov/en-US/default.aspx

Perhaps the Governor should know how you feel about Raffensperger:

Governor Brian Kemp (Georgia):

The fact that Ron Raffensperger works for Huawei in China and his brother is fixing the US Presidential election for Joe Biden is very alarming. It even makes you wonder how close the Raffensperger brothers are to China.

The post BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Ron Raffensperger, the Brother of Georgia Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, Works for Huawei in China – How Close Are They to the China Government? appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

