President Trump asserted his authority on Tuesday and granted a full pardon to George Papadopoulos.

Papadopoulos was hunted down by the Deep State and Mueller’s goons for the ‘crime’ of working on Trump’s 2016 campaign.

In September of 2018, George Papadopoulos was sentenced to 14 days in prison, 12 months probation, a $9,500 fine and 200 hours of community service after pleading guilty to one count of making false statements.

“Today’s pardon helps correct the wrong that Mueller’s team inflicted on so many people.”

Papadopoulos thanked President Trump.

Thank you, Mr. President!!! This means the world to me and my family! — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) December 23, 2020

Additionally, the President pardoned Dutch, London-based lawyer Alex Van Der Zwaan who pleaded guilty to making a false statement after being indicted by Mueller.

President Trump also pardoned former members of Congress Duncan Hunter and Chris Collins.

NEW: Trump grants clemency to:

– Duncan Hunter

– Chris Collins

– George Papadopoulos pic.twitter.com/SqGk22E14D — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) December 23, 2020

President Trump granted a total of 15 full pardons on Tuesday, via Reuters:

Trump granted full pardons to 15 people, including three former Republican lawmakers, and commuted all or part of the sentences of five others. Also receiving pardons were three former Republican lawmakers, including former Representative Chris Collins of New York. Trump also issued a full pardon to former Republican Representative Duncan Hunter of California, 44, who pleaded guilty a year ago to a single count of conspiring to convert campaign funds to personal use, a felony carrying a maximum penalty of five years in prison. Also pardoned was former Republican Representative Steve Stockman of Texas, 64, who was convicted in 2018 of misuse of charitable funds.

