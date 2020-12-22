https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/breaking-rudy-giuliani-drops-bomb-war-room-says-arizona-lawmakers-will-vote-wednesday-certify-president-trump-winner/

The Election Wiz reported, via Palmieri Report:

President Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, joined Steve Bannon’s “War Room: Pandemic” podcast this morning. During the interview, Giuliani said the Arizona legislature will attempt to pass a resolution tomorrow (Wednesday) to certify President Trump as the winner.

News spread like wildfire yesterday that Arizona lawmakers would make the attempt to declare Trump the winner today, but Giuliani said Arizona lawmakers did not have the votes today to make that happen. Giuliani said he’s hopeful Arizona lawmakers will be able to close the deal before Christmas.