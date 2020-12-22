https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-trump-signs-executive-order-on-spygate/

The White House announced today that Trump signed an order on Dec. 18 giving John Durham the authority to present classified information to a grand jury investigating the Russian collusion hoax. Previous DOJ regulations required the consent of the specific classifying agency. pic.twitter.com/VvqxKChb7B — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 22, 2020

Read the press release issued today by Whitehouse.gov…

Trump’s order eliminates the ability of the CIA or other intelligence community agencies from exercising a veto over whether documents they generated may be presented to a grand jury empaneled by John Durham.

