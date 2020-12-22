https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-trump-signs-executive-order-on-spygate/

Posted by Kane on December 22, 2020 5:18 pm

Read the press release issued today by Whitehouse.gov…

The White House announced today that Trump signed an order on Dec. 18 giving John Durham the authority to present classified information to a grand jury investigating the Russian collusion hoax.

Trump’s order eliminates the ability of the CIA or other intelligence community agencies from exercising a veto over whether documents they generated may be presented to a grand jury empaneled by John Durham.

