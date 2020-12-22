https://www.oann.com/china-says-will-take-countermeasures-in-response-to-u-s-visa-bans/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=china-says-will-take-countermeasures-in-response-to-u-s-visa-bans

December 22, 2020

BEIJING (Reuters) – China will take countermeasures against those responsible for hurting the Chinese side, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday, in response to additional U.S. visa bans on Chinese officials.

The U.S. has used visas as a weapon against China, this has severely interfered in China’s internal affairs, the ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a press briefing.

The United States on Monday imposed additional visa restrictions on Chinese officials over alleged human rights abuses, taking further action against Beijing in the final month of U.S. President Donald Trump’s term.

(Reporting by Cate Cadell; Editing by Tom Hogue)

