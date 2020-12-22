https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/congress-passes-massive-covid-relief-omnibus-bill-sending-billions-dollars-foreign-countries-measure-heads-president-trumps-desk/

The House passed the Covid relief/Omnibus spending bill 359-53 on Monday evening.

The House approved the COVID measure 359-53. The noes came from GOPers and Rep. Justin Amash (I-MI). Two Democratic noes: Reps. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI). — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 22, 2020

A few hours later the Senate passed the gargantuan $2.3 trillion bill 91-7.

The bill will head to Trump’s desk for a signature. President Trump has until Monday December 28 to sign the bill.

Senate aligns with House, passes coronavirus/government funding plan. The vote was 91-7. They needed 60 votes to pass the bill since they skipped several parliamentary steps. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 22, 2020

Lawmakers didn’t even read the bill before casting their votes.

The package included $1.4 trillion to fund the government and $900 billion in Coronavirus relief.

The Covid relief includes $600 per American making up to $75,000 and another round of PPP for small businesses.

Americans are only getting $600 after suffering for months due to authoritarian lockdown orders but Congress made sure to send billions of dollars overseas to foreign countries.

$135 million to Burma

$85.5 million to Cambodia

$1.4 billion for “Asia Reassurance Initiative Act”

$130 million to Nepal

$700 million to Sudan

$250 million in Palestinian aid

$25 million for “gender programs” in Pakistan.

“None of us think this legislation is perfect, but a big bipartisan majority of us recognize the incredible amount of good it will do when we send it to the president’s desk. The American people have waited long enough. I’m glad for our country that we’re now moving ahead together,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said earlier Monday.

