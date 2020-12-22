https://www.campusreform.org/article?id=16436

An editorial by the Georgetown University student newspaper, The Hoya, says that after Donald Trump’s presidency, Americans need to “reshape” their expectations of bipartisanship.

The Hoya’s editorial board states that some issues, such as Black Lives Matter, the Trump administration’s restrictions for transgender Americans serving in the military, and LGBTQ marriage, are “human rights” and “should not be partisan.”

“The community must reevaluate the meaning of bipartisanship before we can move forward. For across-the-aisle discussions to function effectively on Georgetown’s campus, all political organizations must condemn any policies or ideas that reject the humanity of many students,” the editorial board states. “Topics such as LGBTQ marriage, the Trump administration’s decision to deny transgender Americans entry into the military and the Black Lives Matter movement should not be partisan; they are a matter of human rights.”

[RELATED: One-third of Harvard undergrads favor abolishing or defunding campus police]

The editorial board further writes that no one on campus should be put in a position where they are “asked to compromise on issues of their identity to foster bipartisanship,” as this would cause “emotional labor.”

The editorial board added that “bipartisanship on Georgetown’s campus cannot be focused on accepting the views of all students,” and says that “we cannot legitimize views that are racist, homophobic, xenophobic or that question the identity and humanity of students on campus in any way.”

Georgetown College Republicans Vice President Thomas Macchetto told Campus Reform that “a call for bipartisanship in this context means that conservatives should essentially just follow whatever the leftists on campus say.”

“They call for bipartisanship and open-mindedness but under the parameters that ‘their identity is invalid or undeserving of basic rights.’ If not being offended in this case is a basic right, that essentially shuts down any point that they disagree with,” Macchetto added.

The Georgetown Hoya editorial board did not respond to a request for comment.

Follow the author of this article on Twitter: @ajmunguia23

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

