Former Democratic presidential candidate Representative Tulsi Gabbard urges members of Congress under 65 to wait until those who are older and the most vulnerable to receive the vaccine.

Rep. Gabbard said, “members of Congress like me, we can get the vaccine before at-risk seniors,” but she understands how there are others out there who need it more than she does and believes that move is, “immoral and a bad health policy.”

Tulsi brought up her aunt who is ‘imprisoned in her own home’ because if she was to get the disease she could possibly die.

Her announcement was posted to Instagram and Tulsi wants other in Congress to join her to ‘Stand in solidarity with our seniors.’

Recently, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recorded herself getting the vaccine and posted to her 8.2 million followers on Instagram.

AOC said in her post, “I would would never, ever ask you to do something I wasn’t willing to do myself. Yesterday, in accordance with national security protocols, Congress began to get vaccinated.”

