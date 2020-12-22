https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/22/do-you-own-a-vagina-but-dont-know-how-to-use-it-well-teen-vogue-has-the-no-nonsense-guide-for-you/

You want to have some sexy time but you’re all alone. What do you do?

Well, if you’re a vagina owner, you turn to the fine folks at Teen Vogue, who are re-upping this November 2019 article just in time for Christmas:

Thanks, Teen Vogue! We knew we could count on you!

We wish that were sarcasm.

Teen Vogue may be a joke, but they’re not kidding.

Woke AF.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...