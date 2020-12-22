https://babylonbee.com/news/donald-trump-is-the-babylon-bees-christian-of-the-year-2020/

For the third year in a row, The Babylon Bee is proud to present our coveted Christian of the Year award to Donald J. Trump.

In 2020, dedicated pastors led their churches through a brutal pandemic. Bold missionaries gave their lives to spread the gospel overseas. Anonymous Christians served their communities without fame or fanfare. But only one man has stood against the spiritual attack of fake news and rigged elections: Donald J. Trump.

The Devil threw everything he could at God’s chosen man, from a Russia hoax and phony impeachment to Twitter censorship and Antifa riots. Trump stood bravely against them all– fighting back with the light of truth and his massive rallies. He even managed to deliver us a lifesaving vaccine in record time, even though none of us will take it because it’s probably the Mark of the Beast.

This year we dedicate this award and our eternal gratitude to the man who did “more for black Americans than Lincoln” and “more for Christianity than Jesus.” He is the funniest president of all time, and perhaps the greatest man who ever lived.

Runners Up

Sidney Powell

Rudy Giuliani

Jerry Falwell Jr.

Rick Warren

Beth Moore

The Mandalorian

Ben Shapiro

Joel Osteen’s Inspiration Cube

Elon Musk

