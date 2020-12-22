https://redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2020/12/22/dr-birx-announces-impending-retirement-tells-a-big-whopper-along-the-way-n298855
About The Author
Related Posts
As The CA Recall Grows and Small Businesses Revolt, Newsom Gaslights and Says he Has “Great Reverence” for Small Business
December 11, 2020
Whitmer Says Casinos and Bowling Alleys Can Open but Not Indoor Dining.
December 19, 2020
Vanity Fair Runs A Puff Piece on Hunter Biden the 'Artist' As Even More Info Drops About Hunter and Chinese Connection
December 17, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy