https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dr-debbie-birx-announces-retirement/

Posted by Kane on December 22, 2020 9:38 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Ignore the Biden comments. Our fight is far from over. We all understand that. However, Dr. Deborah Birx revealed in an interview with Newsy this morning that she intends to retire after January, citing how her family has been treated and harassed (by Democrats) over the past week.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...