EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Deborah Birx tells @newsy that she is willing to help with the #Biden transition but ultimately plans to retire, citing her family’s treatment over the past week. pic.twitter.com/yEPy9s0Tf9
— Amber Strong TV (@AmberCStrong) December 22, 2020
Ignore the Biden comments. Our fight is far from over. We all understand that. However, Dr. Deborah Birx revealed in an interview with Newsy this morning that she intends to retire after January, citing how her family has been treated and harassed (by Democrats) over the past week.