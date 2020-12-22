http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/e3M2xRObdBE/

White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said Monday that she will soon leave her post after it was revealed that she traveled to her Delaware vacation home on Thanksgiving weekend despite warning Americans against traveling to celebrate the holiday with non-immediate family members.

EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Deborah Birx tells @newsy that she is willing to help with the #Biden transition but ultimately plans to retire, citing her family’s treatment over the past week. pic.twitter.com/yEPy9s0Tf9 — Amber Strong TV (@AmberCStrong) December 22, 2020

A transcript is as follows:

AMBER STRONG: Will you move on to help the Biden administration? Are you interested in helping the Biden administration? DR. DEBORAH BIRX: I want the Biden administration to be successful. I’ve worked since 1980 in the federal government, first through the military then through HHS, and then detailed with the State Department, and then detailed here, where I hope I was helpful. I will be helpful in any role people think I can be helpful in and then I will retire as a civil servant. I will be helpful for a period of time and then I will have to say, this experience has been a bit overwhelming, it’s be very difficult on my family. I think what was done in the last week to my family, you know, they didn’t choose this for me. They tried to be supportive, but to drag my family into this. My daughter hasn’t left the house in nine months, my parents have been isolated for ten months, they’ve become deeply depressed as I’m sure many elderly have as they’ve not been able to see their sons and granddaughters.

