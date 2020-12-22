https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/dr-deborah-birx-retire-busted-thanksgiving-travel-scandal/

(THE FEDERALIST) — White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx announced Tuesday she plans to retire after it was revealed Sunday she defied her own COVID travel guidelines over Thanksgiving.

Like numerous government officials, Birx insisted that American families not travel and limit Thanksgiving celebrations to “your immediate household.” However, the day after Thanksgiving, she was caught traveling with multigenerational family members out of state to one of her vacation properties on Fenwick Island in Delaware. Birx told the Associated Press everyone on the Delaware trip was part of her “immediate household,” even though those involved live in two different houses.

Birx had been seeking a position in a potential Biden administration but, after receiving harsh criticism from the American people and her colleagues, she decided to resign instead, saying the experience has been “overwhelming” for her family over the last couple of days.

