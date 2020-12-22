https://newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/nicholas-fondacaro/2020/12/20/cnns-tapper-fails-press-buttigieg-pothole-blunders-mayor
About The Author
Related Posts
Trump Vaccine Czar Says 10-15% of Chi-Com Virus Vaccine Trials Have ‘Significantly Noticeable’ Side Effects
December 1, 2020
Why Google Didn’t Challenge The DOJ’s Antitrust Charges
November 18, 2020
Darrell Issa: Recall Effort Against Gruesome Newsom Has ‘Huge Momentum’
December 20, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy