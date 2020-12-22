https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/family-found-shot-dead-man-vented-wifes-betrayal-facebook/

By Kaylee Greenlee

Daily Caller News Foundation

A family of four was found dead inside their home in a suspected shooting in Mayfield, Kentucky, a local NBC affiliate reported Sunday.

Kyle Milliken, his wife Ashley and their two sons, Kjae, 13, and 8-year-old Kycohn were found dead at their home according to the Graves County Coroner Brad Jones, WPSD reported. Kyle claimed that Ashley had betrayed him in a 1 a.m. Facebook post on Sunday morning.

“My kids are my everything, a women can come and go. If she is not happy You can’t make her happy! A lot of the time, she was going to do it anyway, but when u pick someone up and carry them for years and she still betray you, what do you do?” Kyle said.

Kyle said that one person called “Donnie” knows the story behind his frustrations with Ashley, he said on Facebook.

“I have got to say I love my boys with ever ounce of me! Everything I have done in life as a adult has been for them, to have a better life than I’ve had growing up. Then you have this stuff pop up and throw a whole wrench in it!” Kyle said.

Kentucky State Police say the incident occurred early Sunday morning, WPDS reported. Autopsies are scheduled for Monday morning.

“I’m still in shock,” Grace Life Church Pastor Chad Lamb said, WSPD reported. “It’s just heartbreaking for the community. It’s a well-known family — well respected family on both sides of their families that they come from. Our community is just grieving right now.”

Lamb said the community should gather and pray for healing after the deaths in the Milliken family who he characterized as loving, according to WPSD.

“We need to be unified in our relationship with the Lord,” Lamb said, WPSD reported. “We need to love one another. We need to help one another. And we need to understand that we never know what people are going through.”

Lamb encouraged the community to focus on their faith, according to WPSD.

