https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/gavin-newsom-appoints-senate-replacement-for-kamala-harris/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
BREAKING: California Gov. Newsom says he will appoint California Sec. of State Alex Padilla as the state’s next U.S. senator, filling the vacancy that will be made by Sen. Harris becoming U.S. vice president. pic.twitter.com/TpwwgowgLj
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) December 22, 2020
Story is developing.
Gavin Newsom will appoint California Sec. of State Alex Padilla as the state’s next U.S. Senator.
Padilla on voting by mail…