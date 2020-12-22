https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/george-soros-follower-lord-mallach-brown-believes-global-economy-needs-global-institutions-govern-hate-president-trump-need-gone/

The battle is clear to see. It’s between good and evil. It’s between the truth and lies. It’s between freedom and slavery.

We know that Lord Mallach Brown oversaw Smartmatic and acknowledged its connections to Dominion voting machines. These two companies are a significant piece behind the massive fraud in this year’s election that took place to steal the election for Joe Biden. If we had a Department of Justice they would already be arrested and in jail.

Shortly after the 2020 election when the Democrats and Soros thought the election was stolen, Soros as a reward, named his mate Lord Malloch Brown the new Chairman of Soros’s Open Society, the group that oversees and funds many of Soros causes, that have destroyed America as we know it.

It’s not surprising Soros is behind this, he assisted Nazis during World War II.

Now we know why Soros and the former head of Smartmatic voting machines are such good friends. Lord Mallach Brown penned a piece of work in 2011, where the introduction to the work says:

In The Unfinished Global Revolution, former United Nations deputy secretary general Mark Malloch- Brown diagnoses the central global predicament of the twenty-first century-as we have become more integrated, we have also become less governed. National governments are no longer equipped to address complex global issues, from climate change to poverty, and international organizations have not yet been empowered to step into the breach.In this book, Malloch- Brown wrenches the discussion away from terrorism, nationalism, and Iraq and calls for a new global politics-a bigger league, with greater opportunity for all… …The Unfinished Global Revolution chronicles how over the past few decades domestic problems- from unemployment to environmental distress– increasingly have international roots. As national politicians lose control to impersonal global forces, they will be forced to become more effective participants in international mechanisms, such as the United Nations, that may offer the only viable solutions. Increasingly, ad hoc arrangements among NGOs, civil society, and the private sector are filling in the gap created by the failures of individual governments. In the wake of the worldwide economic crisis of 2008, many have been forced to acknowledge that a global economy needs global institutions to govern it. What is true for finance, Malloch- Brown argues, is surely true for public health, poverty, or climate change. In The Unfinished Global Revolution, he calls for us to embrace more powerful international institutions and the values needed to underpin a truly globalist agenda-the rule of law, human rights, and opportunity for all. This is why Lord Mallach Brown and Soros hate President Trump, because he proves them wrong. He challenges the climate change tale and shows that a strong US economy, where Americans are provided protections from global elites like Soros, is the way to reduce poverty and unemployment. A strong and free US is the key to world peace and prosperity. The 2020 election is about good versus evil and peace and prosperity versus the global elites and their totalitarian beliefs.

