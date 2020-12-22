https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/giuliani-spanks-fox-news-say-fraud-thrown-off-network/

Rudy Giuliani, the attorney for President Trump who continues to challenge the results of the 2020 election, is hammering the Fox News Channel and other national media for allegedly covering up fraud in the November vote.

Giuliani said the national news networks would no longer book him for on-air appearances because he mentions illegal activity which purportedly swayed the election to Joe Biden.

“I can’t get on — I can’t get on ABC, NBC, CBS, can’t even get on Fox anymore. If I say the word ‘fraud,’ I’m thrown off the network,” he told former Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Newsmax TV.

“I’m sorry, there was fraud. I’m telling the truth and they’re lying. And not only are they lying, they’re practicing a level of censorship that is so un-American that it’s frightening.

“Going back to banning any evidence about the Biden hard drive, which proves that the Biden crime family is a 30-year long criminal syndicate.”

Rudy Giuliani tells Sean Spicer on Newsmax that Fox News won’t book him anymore because “if I say the word ‘fraud,’ I’m thrown off the network.” pic.twitter.com/mhfnAurvLp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 21, 2020

“If they didn’t cheat,” Giuliani wondered aloud, “why won’t they let us examine the [voting] machines?”

Giuliani compared censorship-filled life in America today with life under totalitarian governments in the last century.

“You know, this has been since somewhere in October of this year, it’s been the strangest experience of my life,” he explained. “It’s like I’ve been living in the Iron Curtain. I’m living in a country with the kind of censorship that I remember as a young child in East Germany, the Soviet Union.”

Fox News has come under fire from many on the political right since calling the state of Arizona early for Joe Biden on Election Night, and subsequently calling the national race for Biden after being urged to by other networks including CNN.

