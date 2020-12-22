https://www.theepochtimes.com/giuliani-state-officials-wont-give-trump-team-access-to-voting-machines_3628773.html

President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani said that his legal team can still prove allegations of election fraud, but he stressed that the election officials in some states have not allowed them access to vote-tabulating machines.

“Don’t you think it’s going to be pretty easy to show 10,000 noncitizens voted in Arizona?” Giuliani, a former New York City mayor, told Newsmax. “Give me the names of the people who voted and run them against a Lexis-Nexis” search, he said. “I’ll come up with 40,000 noncitizens.”

But he said that governors and election officials in Arizona and elsewhere have denied them access.

“Nor will they let us look at the machines,” Giuliani said. “If they didn’t cheat … why won’t they let us examine the machines? Why does the governor of Georgia continue to hold onto the machine the city paid $110 million for, and he refuses to let us examine them?”

He added that Democrat Joe Biden should encourage the examination of the voting machines.

“There’s no reason to go beyond anything that this election was a theft. It could be proven,” the former federal prosecutor said. “I can tell you one simple thing that would prove it make the American people feel really good. Five or six of these crooked governors could let us have access to the machines. In fact, if they did, maybe I would have to apologize for saying they’re crooked.”

The Epoch Times has reached out to the Arizona and Georgia Secretary of State’s offices. Previously, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, and Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican, have stressed there is no evidence of voter fraud that would overturn the state’s election results. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger also denied there was election fraud during the Nov. 3 election.

Over the weekend, Giuliani made similar claims about not being able to access voting machines in the state—and in other states.

Last Friday, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to file a complaint with the Arizona Superior Court and said officials will not comply with a State Senate subpoena of the voting machines and ballots.

Republican Senate President Karen Fann said in a statement about the subpoena: “One subpoena calls for a scanned ballot audit, to collect an electronic ballot image cast for all mail-in ballots counted in the November 2020 general election in Maricopa County, Arizona. The second subpoena calls for a full forensic audit of ballot tabulation equipment, the software for that equipment and the election management system used in the 2020 general election.”

