https://thehill.com/homenews/news/531308-graham-responds-to-clueless-biden-its-not-personal

Sen. Lindsey GrahamLindsey Olin GrahamCongress to pass deal with 0 stimulus checks Congress barrels toward veto clash with Trump Biden says Lindsey Graham is a ‘personal disappointment’ as a former colleague MORE (R-S.C.) said “it’s not personal” on Tuesday when asked about President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenCongress passes .3T coronavirus relief, government funding deal House conservatives huddle at White House to plan challenging election results House passes massive spending deal, teeing up Senate vote MORE‘s remarks that Graham was a “personal disappointment” to him.

Graham made the statement while appearing on “Fox & Friends” to speak about the recently passed $2.3 trillion spending bill and the federal investigation on the business dealings of Hunter Biden, Joe Biden’s son, in Ukraine.

On Friday, Biden said Graham’s criticism of him and his son Hunter Biden was was a “personal disappointment” due to their previous friendship.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the Tuesday interview, host Katie Pavlich raised the issue, noting that outgoing Attorney General William Barr Bill BarrHillicon Valley: Barr says Russia appears to be behind massive hack | billion for broadband in end-of-year package | Apple to close California stores China knocks Trump over suggestion it was behind cyberattack Barr says Russia appears to be behind massive hack MORE has said he does not think a special counsel is needed for a probe into Hunter Biden’s business dealings, a stance Graham disagreed with.

“I like Joe Biden and I like Jill. This is not easy. Hunter Biden’s had all kinds of problems.” said Graham. “What happened here is that Hunter Biden took advantages of his position of being the vice president’s son. I’m disappointed that Joe Biden let this happen. He obviously is pretty much clueless.”

He added, “It’s not personal and it breaks my heart that this happened, but I’m hell-bent on making sure we live in a country where everybody gets looked at when there’s a reason.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) responds to Joe Biden calling him a “personal disappointment” and an “embarrassment.” Graham’s answer makes zero sense, but watching his face when Brian Kilmeade calls him those things is worth a quick watch. pic.twitter.com/0ytuZDIyHp — The Recount (@therecount) December 22, 2020

Graham had considered Biden a close friend in the Capitol in the past, once saying Biden was “the nicest person I think I’ve ever met in politics.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

