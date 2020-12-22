https://grabien.com/story.php?id=318353
RUSH EXCERPT:
JARRETT: “Part of the reason is that reporters are preselected by Biden staff, so in other words, the questions are prescreened, the answers are preordained, and the whole thing is a charade, it’s choreographed. You know, he won’t answer direct questions, nobody has yet asked him are you the big guy identified in the e-mail who stands in line to receive $10 million? Did you meet in 2017 with in the bar at the Beverly hills Hilton to talk about Chinese business deals. You know, a lot of this makes Joe Biden a witness in a case that will be presided over by his own attorney general.”