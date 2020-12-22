https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/gretchen-whitmer-throws-a-few-crumbs-to-the-peasants/
About The Author
Related Posts
Citizen Open Thread — Thursday
November 12, 2020
When Alyssa Milano was worried about election hacking…
November 22, 2020
Bucks County Republicans fight back…
October 27, 2020
Rand Paul Blisters Fauci — ‘Masks Are All About Submission’…
December 20, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy