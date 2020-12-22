https://hannity.com/media-room/happening-now-trump-admin-sanctions-wife-of-syrian-president-his-family-over-civil-war/

BOILING POINT: Syria Threatens ISRAEL with ‘Surprise’ Attacks

posted by Hannity Staff – 2.13.18

Bashar al-Assad’s brutal regime issued a direct threat to Israel on Tuesday, warning the region’s only democracy of “more surprises” should their air force continue to operate over Syrian territory, reports Reuters.

The threat comes just days after the Syrian military -armed with equipment from Iran- shot down an Israel F16 fighter jet; prompting a fierce response from the Israeli military which immediately destroyed the anti-air battery.

“Have full confidence the aggressor will be greatly surprised because it thought this war – this war of attrition Syria has been exposed to for years – had made it incapable of confronting attacks,” said Assistant Foreign Minister Ayman Sussan.

“God willing, they will see more surprises whenever they try to attack Syria,” he added.

Syria’s direct threat follows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s tough talk towards both the Iranian and Syrian regime; saying, “We will continue to harm anyone who tries to harm us. This was our policy and this will remain our policy.”