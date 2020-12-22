https://hannity.com/media-room/happening-now-trump-admin-sanctions-wife-of-syrian-president-his-family-over-civil-war/
BOILING POINT: Syria Threatens ISRAEL with ‘Surprise’ Attacks
posted by Hannity Staff – 2.13.18
Bashar al-Assad’s brutal regime issued a direct threat to Israel on Tuesday, warning the region’s only democracy of “more surprises” should their air force continue to operate over Syrian territory, reports Reuters.
The threat comes just days after the Syrian military -armed with equipment from Iran- shot down an Israel F16 fighter jet; prompting a fierce response from the Israeli military which immediately destroyed the anti-air battery.
“Have full confidence the aggressor will be greatly surprised because it thought this war – this war of attrition Syria has been exposed to for years – had made it incapable of confronting attacks,” said Assistant Foreign Minister Ayman Sussan.
“God willing, they will see more surprises whenever they try to attack Syria,” he added.
Syria’s direct threat follows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s tough talk towards both the Iranian and Syrian regime; saying, “We will continue to harm anyone who tries to harm us. This was our policy and this will remain our policy.”
BRINK OF WAR: Israel DESTROYS Iranian Forces in Syria After Rocket Attack
posted by Hannity Staff – 5.10.18
The Israeli Defense Forces launched an “unprecedented” counterstrike following an Iranian missile attack on the Golan Heights Thursday, destroying “nearly all” of the Islamic Republic’s military infrastructure throughout Syria.
Israeli officials confirmed they deployed fighter jets and used missiles to hit a wide range of targets across Syria, including military compounds, intelligence operations, warehouses, and other Iranian sites.
“The IDF will not allow the Iranian threat to establish itself in Syria. The Syrian regime will be held accountable for everything happening in its territory,” the press release read. “The IDF is prepared for a wide variety of scenarios.”
The Israeli Air Force destroyed “nearly all” of Iran’s military infrastructure in Syria, according to Israel’s defense minister, Avigdor Lieberman https://t.co/eG1ucSwYKY
— The New York Times (@nytimes) May 10, 2018
The fierce attack came just moments after Syrian-based Iranian forces fired roughly 20 rockets into northern Israel.
The United States slammed the Iranian missile strike Thursday, adding the US “strongly supports” Israel’s efforts to defend itself.
“The United States condemns the Iranian regime’s provocative rocket attack from Syria against Israeli citizens, and we strongly support Israel’s right to act in self-defense,” Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement. “The Iranian regime’s deployment into Syria of offensive rocket and missile systems aimed at Israel is an unacceptable and highly dangerous development for the entire Middle East.”