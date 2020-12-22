https://www.oann.com/hotel-nights-booked-in-spain-in-november-crash-84/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=hotel-nights-booked-in-spain-in-november-crash-84

MADRID (Reuters) – The number of nights booked by tourists in Spanish hotels fell 84% in November from the same month a year ago as coronavirus restrictions prevented many from travelling, data from the INE national statistics office showed on Tuesday.

The November data showed a slight deterioration from the 83% drop recorded in October.

(Reporting by Nathan Allen and Cristina Sanchez; Editing by Andrei Khalip)

