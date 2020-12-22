https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/hunter-biden-made-money-chinas-energy-company-cfce-way-way/

Hunter Biden and the Biden family were happy to make money from the Chinese at CEFC on their way up and on their way down.

You can’t make this stuff up. The Bidens made money on Chinese company CEFC when it went up and when it went down.

We’ve already reported how the Bidens were involved with CEFC and how they brought New York Governor Cuomo into the scene as well:

We also reported that the entire Hunter Biden fiasco with CEFC was what Carter Page was blamed for doing while Hunter Biden did it:

Today we can report that the Bidens made money off of CEFC after they were taken over and were on their way down as well. (Hat tip Yaacov Apelbaum.)



Patrick Ho (the Vice-chairman and Secretary-General of the CEFC) was busted in New York for international money laundering, conspiracy, and violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, his partner Hunter signed up to be his lawyer. Hunter’s retainer was $1 million.

Hunter, who is not a criminal attorney, ended-up hiring another attorney named Edward Y. Kim. Not surprisingly, Kim spent a decade as a federal prosecutor with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) in the Southern district in NY.

The outcome of all of this compilation of money and political influence was that out of his three year sentence, Ho ended up serving only a few months before he was released.

This is life in today’s dual system of justice but Bill Barr says everything is fine. Nothing to see here.

