U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will face a $107 million funding decrease compared to fiscal year 2020, according to a summary of the Department of Homeland Security appropriations bill for fiscal year 2021.

The bill supplies $7.97 billion in funding, a whopping $1.96 billion below President Trump’s budget ask, according to a summary shared by Senate Appropriations Committee Vice Chairman Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.).

It includes funding for 34,000 detention beds, a sizable 11,274 fewer than fiscal year 2020 and 26,000 fewer than President Trump’s budget request.

According to Breitbart, in the event that ICE does not have a sufficient supply of detention beds the agency must release individuals into the U.S.

