At long last, Democratic Sen. Cory Booker can rest easy knowing that “we finally have a COVID-19 relief package”:

Hold up, Cory. Whose obstruction, now?

And Cory appears to think that blaming Mitch McConnell for Democrats’ obstruction will be enough to make everyone forget what hot garbage the “relief package” is.

It’s a bold strategy. Let’s see how it’s working out for him:

