78-year-old Joe Biden on Tuesday delivered remarks ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Virtually no one watched Biden’s speech, but we’re expected to believe he got more than 81 million votes.

Joe Biden is used to softball questions from left-wing media sycophants so he gets really irritated when a reporter asks him questions about his crackhead son Hunter Biden.

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy again asked Joe Biden about the federal investigation into his son Hunter.

Joe Biden fled the podium as Peter Doocy shouted questions but Biden got so triggered that he stopped in his tracks, turned around and insulted Doocy.

“Do you still think the stories from the Fall about your son Hunter are Russian disinformation and a smear campaign like you said?” Doocy shouted as Biden brushed him off and fled from the lectern.

Because we don’t have a real media, Joe Biden was able to get away with dismissing the Hunter Biden laptop October surprise as “Russian disinformation.”

Biden once again dismissed the Hunter Biden scandal as Russian disinformation and responded, “Yes! Yes! You’re a one-horse pony! I tell ya!”

WATCH:

“God love you, man. You’re a one-horse pony” — Biden to @pdoocy of Fox News as Doocy asks him about Hunter Biden while he walks off the stage pic.twitter.com/GfF6ZsRL21 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 22, 2020

