Vice President Joe Biden said of COVID-19 on Tuesday in a public address that “Our darkest days are ahead of us, not behind us,” the same day Congress passed another $900 billion big business and blue state bailout spree and the day after he received the new COVID vaccine on live television.

Democrats’ recent pessimism has been puzzling, since the vaccine and massive government spending should be considered by Biden a step forward in the fight against COVID.

Biden: “One thing I promise you about my leadership during this crisis: I’m going to tell it to you straight. I’m going to tell you the truth. And here is the simple truth: Our darkest days in the battle against Covid are ahead of us, not behind us.” pic.twitter.com/h9qHnE2F49 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 22, 2020

“Our darkest days are ahead of us” —@JoeBiden

Wtf they know about this virus that we don’t know 🤨 that they not tellin us 🥺 ain’t that what the vaccine was suppose to be for — classy with a chance of hoodrat (@WhoDontLoveLish) December 22, 2020

“here’s the simple truth.” I don’t trust any politician who says this. Especially Joe Biden. They want to lock us down forever. Or at least till our country is gone. https://t.co/h83U8sehZb — Adam Crigler (@AdamCrigler) December 22, 2020

The former VP’s remarks are also odd given that during the presidential debates he said of COVID: “I will end this. I will make sure we have a plan.” Now that the darkest days are apparently ahead of us, Americans are left wondering if he will make good on this campaign promise.

this is quite surprising in light of what Biden said at the debate pic.twitter.com/eTJepThMXA — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) December 22, 2020

Biden has been severely critical of President Donald Trump’s handling of the pandemic, even accusing him of not caring about the American people. Blasting Trump on the campaign trail, Biden said, “For all his bluster about his expertise on the economy he is unable to explain how he’ll actually help working families hit the hardest. You know, he’s quit on you, and he’s quit on this country.” Yet, as of today, Biden is suggesting his administration will be worse than the Trump administration.

This could be another of Biden’s famous “gaffes” or Freudian slips. A Biden administration might really mean the darkest days are ahead of us. Biden’s son, Hunter, is suspected of money laundering in China and the Ukraine, with evidence that Joe Biden was aware of it and may be compromised, which poses a serious potential national security threat.

Given Biden’s mental deterioration, there is also fear that a Biden administration wouldn’t really be Biden’s. Instead, the forgetful and frail former VP will be used as a vehicle for the left’s cultural revolution, especially since Biden vice presidential pick Kamala Harris has proven to be a solid member of the far left.

Biden’s right, our darkest days are ahead of us if he were to take office. — President-Elect Jim Chao (@romeolips) December 22, 2020

