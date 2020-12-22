http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/7dHmaGajwT0/

Monday, during an appearance on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” Vice President-elect Kamala Harris pledged her desire to work with Republicans with the new incoming administration.

Harris acknowledged to MSNBC’s Joy Reid that working across party lines would be necessary “to get things done.”

“It is my hope and prayer — and Joe Biden has said it unambiguously — that we intend to work across party lines,” she said. “The biggest challenges, the crises that are front and center in our nation don’t see party lines. And if we are truly leaders, each of us in these positions, we have got to find a way to work together. When it comes to the impact of this virus and the public health impact, the need for the federal government to take responsibility for distribution of the vaccine, so all people get it as quickly as possible, when it comes to building back up our economy, reopening, those businesses could care less how folks are registered to vote.”

“But they’re suffering, and they need their leaders to see them,” Harris continued. “All of the children and their parents and their teachers who need to go back to school in a safe environment, those children could care less who their parents voted for in that last election. So, that is our intention to work as much as possible to get things done. We were elected to do a job, and we intend to do that job. And we hope we can do it with as many people as possible participating.”

