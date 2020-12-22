https://thehill.com/homenews/news/531390-karl-rove-tears-into-michael-flynn-sidney-powell-over-election-claims

Former White House deputy chief of staff Karl RoveKarl Christian RoveThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Mastercard – Dem leaders back smaller COVID-19 relief bill as pandemic escalates More conservatives break with Trump over election claims The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Capital One – Pfizer, BioNTech apply for vaccine authorization MORE slammed former national security adviser Michael Flynn and pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell over their claims regarding voter fraud in the 2020 election.

During an interview on Fox News, Rove was asked about Trump’s meetings with congressional Republicans to object to the Electoral College vote next month, and reports that Trump entertained invoking martial law to “rerun” the election. The president denied considering martial law.

Rove said he would believe the president denying that he suggested invoking martial law, but pointed out that Flynn publicly suggested that the president could do that. The former national security adviser made the remark during an interview on Newsmax’s “Greg Kelly Reports.”

“Talk about an idiotic idea,” Rove said. There’s no ability for any president to invoke the Insurrection Act of 1803, claiming that the issue has got to do with the hubbub around the election.”

“So, General Flynn may have served honorably in the military, but he is sure as heck not a constitutional law scholar,” Rove continued. “And when it comes to giving good advice to the president about politics, he is certainly at the bottom of the list in my opinion.”

Rove also tore into Powell, who told Fox News in a statement that she was blocked from speaking to the president. The former aide to George W. Bush blasted Powell’s election fraud theories and some of the witnesses who claim to support her case, including one who claimed there was 151 percent voter turnout in Wayne County, Mich.

“Any idiot with access to Google and the county election returns could have seen that the turnout was 51 percent not 151 percent,” Rove said.

“I mean what she has done to sort of throw mud on the president through her antics is unbelievable,” he continued. “The president’s been so ill-served by this crowd, and she’s chief among them.”

The president and his allies have repeatedly claimed that the election was stolen due to widespread voter fraud, despite their claims being disputed.

President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenCongress passes .3T coronavirus relief, government funding deal House conservatives huddle at White House to plan challenging election results House passes massive spending deal, teeing up Senate vote MORE won the election by 70 Electoral Votes and over 70 million votes.

